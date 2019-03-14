KDDI CORP/ADR (KDDIY) Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31. KDDI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

