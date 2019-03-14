Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (DEZ) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €7.00 ($8.14) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.56 ($9.95).

DEZ traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching €6.33 ($7.35). 708,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The stock has a market cap of $808.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a fifty-two week high of €8.76 ($10.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

