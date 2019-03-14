Key Energy Services (KEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Key Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Simmons reduced their price target on shares of Key Energy Services from $45.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 565,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,218. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.57. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

In related news, Director Scott D. Vogel purchased 50,000 shares of Key Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Saltiel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 368,866 shares of company stock worth $772,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 55.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 70.7% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,627,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 674,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

