Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 30,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,610,960.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,410.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $1,465,745.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,696. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

