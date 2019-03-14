KEYW (KEYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. KEYW had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. KEYW updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KEYW opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.82 million, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.28. KEYW has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get KEYW alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KEYW by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KEYW by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KEYW by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 336,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of KEYW by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,151,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 450,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of KEYW during the third quarter worth $181,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of KEYW in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KEYW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KEYW (KEYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/keyw-keyw-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.