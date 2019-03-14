Kier Group (KIE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Kier Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kier Group to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 815.40 ($10.65).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KIE opened at GBX 462.20 ($6.04) on Monday. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The company has a market cap of $748.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.50.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.