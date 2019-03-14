Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Insider Purchases $5,898,000.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $5,898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,500,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,917,726.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KMI stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,388,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Insider Purchases $5,898,000.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-insider-purchases-5898000-00-in-stock.html.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.