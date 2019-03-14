Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 75,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 503,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $5,105,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 38,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
