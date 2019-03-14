Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $116.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Argus upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

