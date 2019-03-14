Kinross Gold (KGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinross swung to loss in fourth-quarter 2018. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings and sales topped their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making steady progress in advancing the projects that provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth in the future. Also, it is focused on managing costs and improving cash flow.”

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 985,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.