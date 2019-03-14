Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 1.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Bank of America cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $118,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/kite-realty-group-trust-krg-shares-bought-by-prudential-plc.html.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.