Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after purchasing an additional 423,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 466,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,518,000 after acquiring an additional 243,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,458,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,230,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,690,000 after acquiring an additional 96,657 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.70.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total transaction of $528,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838 shares of company stock worth $1,455,298 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,770.44. The company had a trading volume of 81,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,207.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

