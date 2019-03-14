Kore (KORE) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Kore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00013626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Kore has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Kore has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $72,920.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kore alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023944 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2,406.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004721 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016077 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00126637 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kore Coin Profile

Kore (KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,148,897 coins. Kore’s official website is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.