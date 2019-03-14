Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Momo worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.45 million. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TH Capital reduced their target price on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/korea-investment-corp-decreases-stake-in-momo-inc-momo.html.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.