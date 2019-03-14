Korea Investment CORP Has $5.42 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3,369.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,096,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,035,983 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

