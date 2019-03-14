Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Given New $57.50 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target upped by Chardan Capital from $50.00 to $57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

