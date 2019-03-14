Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Holdings Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,586,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,382,000 after buying an additional 641,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,794,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,855,000 after buying an additional 1,559,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,588,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,890,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 3,537,075 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,316,000.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

