Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro Sells 28,140 Shares

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $422,662.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 800,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 208,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 213,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,265,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,694,000 after buying an additional 6,599,488 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

