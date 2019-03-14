LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.70 ($133.37) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.85 ($127.73).

LEG opened at €103.50 ($120.35) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

