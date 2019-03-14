Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Leidos reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5,549.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,376,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Leidos by 5,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,898,000 after acquiring an additional 738,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,803,000 after acquiring an additional 642,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. 204,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,208. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Leidos has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

