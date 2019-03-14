Lennar Co. (LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Lennar posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

LEN opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lennar by 5,332.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,802 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $105,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,188 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Lennar by 7,486.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

