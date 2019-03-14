LGI Homes (LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 13.89. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: Front-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.