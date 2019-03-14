Libbey Inc. (LBY) Shares Sold by Spitfire Capital LLC

Spitfire Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,200 shares during the period. Libbey makes up about 3.4% of Spitfire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spitfire Capital LLC owned about 3.53% of Libbey worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Libbey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,042,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 44,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Libbey by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 169,676 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Libbey in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Libbey by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Libbey by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 106,585 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

LBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,939. Libbey Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

