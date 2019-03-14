Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.55. 131,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,936. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 240.92 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

