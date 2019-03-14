Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

