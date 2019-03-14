Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Assura (AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

LON AGR opened at GBX 56.32 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.60 ($0.82).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

