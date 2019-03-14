Libra Credit (LBA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX and UEX. During the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Libra Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00388531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.01704968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00233741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004931 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, Kyber Network, UEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

