Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 16.1% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00090543 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $352,288.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.01442934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00002506 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

