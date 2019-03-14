Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of -0.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 60,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,801.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,296 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,300,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 609,272 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

