LiteBar 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (LTB)

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, LiteBar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LiteBar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiteBar has a market cap of $71,820.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 765.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016005 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About LiteBar

LiteBar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 990,668 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co.

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

