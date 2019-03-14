LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 557,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,099,000 after purchasing an additional 522,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. UBS Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $95.41 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alistair Simpson sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $40,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $91,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $557,435. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

