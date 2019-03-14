Lloyds Banking Group plc Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Lloyds Banking Group plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Lloyds Banking Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,998,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $268,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

NYSE TJX opened at $52.48 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

