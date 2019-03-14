LMR Partners LLP Invests $3.49 Million in Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

HMC opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,956.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $318.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/lmr-partners-llp-invests-3-49-million-in-honda-motor-co-ltd-hmc.html.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.