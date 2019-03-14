LMR Partners LLP Purchases 72,355 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 881.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,355 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,109,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,191,471,000 after buying an additional 1,310,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,404,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $888,063,000 after buying an additional 2,215,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,931,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $448,715,000 after buying an additional 1,238,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 385,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,301,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $394,915,000 after buying an additional 225,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 28,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $641,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

