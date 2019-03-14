Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (LPE) Insider Acquires A$39,270.00 in Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) insider Ben Chester acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$39,270.00 ($27,851.06).

Shares of LPE stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.46 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,044 shares.

Locality Planning Energy Company Profile

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential, commercial, and retail customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is headquartered in Maroochydore, Australia.

