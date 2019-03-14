LockTrip Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,723.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00024076 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN and YoBit. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $139,723.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin, YoBit, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

