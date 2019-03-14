London Co. of Virginia Sells 564,500 Shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,114,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564,500 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in MBIA were worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,261,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,833,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,736,000 after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,736,000 after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 3,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 12,121 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $129,209.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,790.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

