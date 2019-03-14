Londonmetric Property (LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Morgan Stanley

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Londonmetric Property has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.71 ($2.51).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.52) on Thursday. Londonmetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 170.60 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.40 ($2.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £447,500 ($584,738.01).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

