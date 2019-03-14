Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,892,569 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892,569 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.53% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $52,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 185.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 151,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 63.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.50, a PEG ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.23. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty set a $43.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

