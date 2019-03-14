Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 226.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $56,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after purchasing an additional 316,987 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,888,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,460,000 after purchasing an additional 170,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 135,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.30%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,198,550.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $271,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,901.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,552 shares of company stock worth $3,553,324. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

