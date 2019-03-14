Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.40.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $142.25 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $1.28. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

