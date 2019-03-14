Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 46,773 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $41,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Icon by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Icon by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Icon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Mizuho upgraded Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 46,773 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/lord-abbett-co-llc-sells-46773-shares-of-icon-plc-iclr.html.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.