Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 15,407 International Paper Co (IP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

