Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 5,061 Gartner Inc (IT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

IT opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $271,097.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,082.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,975 shares of company stock worth $15,020,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

