Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

In related news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $942,429 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

