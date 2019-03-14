LPL Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

