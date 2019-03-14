LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,612 Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $3,700,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 10.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth $657,000.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,612 Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/lpl-financial-llc-sells-13612-shares-of-pimco-income-strategy-fund-ii-pfn.html.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.