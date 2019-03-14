LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Vectren Corp (VVC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vectren were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vectren by 7,098.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,351,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,704 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Vectren by 181.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,799,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,783 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vectren during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,622,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Vectren by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,454,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,682,000 after acquiring an additional 636,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Vectren by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,355,000 after acquiring an additional 457,646 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

NYSE:VVC opened at $72.38 on Thursday. Vectren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

