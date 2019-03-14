Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 5.2% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 244,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 348,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,227,000 after purchasing an additional 318,004 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.81.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.41 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $370.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

