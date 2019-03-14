Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Receives $164.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,782.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,955,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,712. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $164.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

